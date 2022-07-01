BoringDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,048.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $21.78 million and approximately $3,048.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $151.61 or 0.00778822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,402.12 or 0.99987605 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002621 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

