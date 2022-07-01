Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,990 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cummins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

