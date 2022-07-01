Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 4,351 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.80% of Watts Water Technologies worth $37,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

