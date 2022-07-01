Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,144 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $805,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

MCD stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average is $249.41. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

