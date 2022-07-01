Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,806 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.53% of Valmont Industries worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $224.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

