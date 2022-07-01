Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 37,399 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Toro worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,862 shares of company stock worth $894,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

