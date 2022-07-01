Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 52,598 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $36,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

