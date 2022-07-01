Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

