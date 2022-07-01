Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $39.31 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.37% of Service Co. International worth $39,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

