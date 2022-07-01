Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 20,606 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $42,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.