Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 23,493 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Cboe Global Markets worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

