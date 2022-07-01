Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 267,805 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $29,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

