Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 64,242 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.43% of RPM International worth $45,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

