Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,311 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.96% of Shutterstock worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SSTK opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $2,158,292.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,901,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,633,891.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,645 shares of company stock worth $6,026,556 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

