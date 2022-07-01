BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 420 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 420 ($5.15) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.26) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The firm has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.65. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.42).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

