Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Braveheart Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 106,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,993. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

