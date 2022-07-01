Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Braveheart Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 106,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,993. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Braveheart Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braveheart Resources (RIINF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.