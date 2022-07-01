Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

