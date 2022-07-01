British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $441.70

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 441.70 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 442.70 ($5.43), with a volume of 1737796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.10 ($5.49).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.83) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.97) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 542.50 ($6.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,096.33). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £80,277.12 ($98,487.45). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,807 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,866.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

