Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

AVGO opened at $485.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.72. The firm has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

