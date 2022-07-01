Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $247.00

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.30 on Friday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.