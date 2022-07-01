Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) PT at $12.40

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LICY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 49.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 156,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $273,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.