Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $68.67

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJW. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

SJW opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

