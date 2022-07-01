Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $76.21

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ZI opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $11,330,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,780,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,430,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 921,541 shares of company stock worth $50,787,590. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after buying an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after buying an additional 563,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after buying an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

