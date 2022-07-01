BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

DOOO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,635. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BRP by 107.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BRP by 22.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

