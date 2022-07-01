Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.04.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.