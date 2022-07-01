Busey Wealth Management Acquires 190 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,475 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,384. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.