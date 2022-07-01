Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.88. 451,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,581,070. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.