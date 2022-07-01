Busey Wealth Management Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.21. 12,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

