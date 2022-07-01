Busey Wealth Management Has $17.21 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.67. 86,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.88. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

