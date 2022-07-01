Busey Wealth Management Has $20.40 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. CWM LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 67,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 116,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,925. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

