Busey Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,329. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

