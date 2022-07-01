Busey Wealth Management Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $9,224,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,191,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 72,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.55. 36,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

