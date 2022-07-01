Busey Wealth Management Sells 3,049 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 4,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,362. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

