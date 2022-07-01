Busey Wealth Management Sells 5,367 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. 50,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,399. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

