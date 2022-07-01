Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.80

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

