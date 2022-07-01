Cajutel Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00006163 BTC on major exchanges. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $5,690.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cajutel has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00184365 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.75 or 0.01399617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016071 BTC.

About Cajutel

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io

Buying and Selling Cajutel

