Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,686. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Campbell Soup by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 224,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

