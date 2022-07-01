Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,879 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $346.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

