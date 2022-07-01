Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,568,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR opened at $48.00 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.