Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 39,906 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,906 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

