Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,423 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

