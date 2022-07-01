Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 4,201 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 17,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.