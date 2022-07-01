Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. 35,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

