Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 334 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $70.57. 83,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,188. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $188.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.