Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 967 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 557,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after acquiring an additional 365,237 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period.

TSM traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 267,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,354. The company has a market cap of $399.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

