Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NVO traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,448. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

