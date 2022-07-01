Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 0.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

CHE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.