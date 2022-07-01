Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after buying an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after buying an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 39,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,293,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

