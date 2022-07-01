Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.50. 4,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,487. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

