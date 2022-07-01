Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 5,447 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,404. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.